SparkyLinux 4.6 to Be Based on Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch," Will Use Linux 4.11

The SparkyLinux development team have informed the community of the Debian-based operating system about some of the latest developments planned for the upcoming major stable release of the distribution and what landed this month.

It appears that the month of May was pretty quiet for the SparkyLinux project as well, as people are already starting preparing for the summer vacation, not to mention that was Memorial Day today in the US. However, the SparkyLinux team is still working hard to polish the final release of SparkyLinux 4.6.

SparkyLinux 4.6 will be the next major stable update of the operating system, and the first release to be based on the soon-to-be-released Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system, which was scheduled for launch on June 17, 2017, and the last RC (Release Candidate) images were already prepared for testing.

"The big news is that Debian stable “Stretch” will be out in June 17, so Sparky 4.6 STB should be ready a few days after," reads today's newsletter. "The biggest changes are around Sparky packages – I built many source packages of Sparky tools, and they landed to our repos already."

Calamares is default graphical installer, powered by Linux 4.11

SparkyLinux 4.6 will be shipping with the great Calamares universal installer framework as default graphical installer for helping newcomers install the Debian-based operating system on new computers, which, under the hood, it looks to be powered by a kernel from the Linux 4.11 stable series.

Among other noteworthy changes, we can mention that the APTus utility was updated recently to version 0.3.11, the Dooble web browser and Spotify client applications landed in SparkyLinux's repositories, and the Linux kernel script that is used to build SparkLinux was made in project's git repos, which means that you can download it and try to create your own SparkyLinux-based Live system.