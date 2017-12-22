Solus 4 Coming January 2018 with Snap Support in Software Center, Improvements

If you're waiting for the next major release of the Solus operating system to install it on your new computer or reinstall your existing installations because of whatever reasons, you should know that Solus 4 is coming in January 2018.

Solus is currently on its way to become the most popular GNU/Linux distribution out there, and while we keep our fingers crossed for it to make it to the top in 2018, you should know that its development team lead by Ikey Doherty is working hard these days to add final touches to the Solus 4 release.

While Solus follows a rolling release model where you install once and receive updates for the rest of your life, regular ISO releases do occur from time to time, and Solus 4 will be the next one, promising some important changes like support for Snap universal binary packages in the Software Center and dynamic detection of hardware drivers.

"Software Center will have snap support and integrate the new LDM library that will gain a new hotplug-aware daemon, which will dynamically discover drivers and prompt the user to install them, not just for stuff like NVIDIA GPUs, but stuff like Razer Mouse or even USB Brother printers, etc.," said Ikey Doherty exclusively for Softpedia.

Solus 4 to be powered by Linux kernel 4.14 LTS and Mesa 17.3

If that's not enough for you, Solus 4 will also incorporate the latest Linux 4.14 LTS (Long Term Support) kernel series and Mesa 17.3 graphics stack so you can play the newest Linux games with your Intel or AMD Radeon GPUs. Of course, it will also come with all the most recent security patches and software releases.

While Solus fans will have to wait a little longer for the massive Budgie 11 desktop environment release, Solus 4 appears to introduce the Budgie 10.4.1 minor update. Of course, existing Solus users will be getting all these goodies on their PCs through the regular software channels of the operating system, so keep them updated guys.