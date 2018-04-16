Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium Features World’s Highest ISO Sensitivity Video Recording

Sony Mobile announced on Monday the new Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium as the world's first smartphone to feature highest ISO sensitivity.

Sony's Xperia XZ2 Premium will be remembered in the industry as the world's first smartphone to feature a dual camera system with highest ISO sensitivity ever implemented in a mobile phone. The device boasts ultra-high sensitivity of ISO 51200 for ultra low light photos shoots and ISO 12800 for video recording. In addition, it's adding 4K HDR Movie recording and playback.

"It’s all thanks to the new dual sensor system in the Motion Eye Dual camera and AUBE fusion image signal processor to capture more than the human eye can see," said Sony Mobile in the press release. "With XZ2 Premium you can also film like the pros using its 4K HDR Movie recording and play it back in the palm of your hand on the 4K HDR display."

The dual camera system of the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium smartphone also features a Bokeh effect so you can capture professional portraits, the ability to take timeless photos in monochrome, and support for recording 960fps super slow motion videos in HD or Full HD resolutions. The phone also features the best front-facing camera on a smartphone with a 13MP 1/3.06” sensor.

Technical specifications of the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 845 chip and Google's Android 8.0 Oreo mobile operating system, the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium smartphone sports 6GB of RAM, Gigabit LTE support for up to up to 1.2Gbps Internet speeds, a long-lasting 3540mAh battery with Wireless Charging (Qi), the Smart Stamina and STAMINA mode, as well as Battery Care and Qnovo Adaptive Charging technologies.

The device comes with 64GB UFS internal memory that can be extended to up to 400GB with a microSDXC card. It also features loudest Xperia speakers ever with S-Force Front Surround sound and Sony’s brand new Dynamic Vibration System for a more realistic mobile experience. The device is water and dust resistant, certified as IP65 and IP68.

Connectivity-wise, the Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium smartphone brings support for GSM GPRS/EDGE (2G), UMTS HSPA+ (3G) and LTE (4G) Cat18 mobile networks, built-in GPS with A-GPS, A-Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and QZSS8 support, Bluetooth 5.0 wireless technology, WiFi Miracast, Google Cast, NFC, and DLNA Certified support, as well as a USB 3.1 Gen1 port offering up to 5Gbps data transfer speeds.

Regarding design, Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium features an exclusive glass and metal finish with 3D glass surface. 5.8-inch 4K HDR (2160 x 3840) display with Sony’s BRAVIA TV and X-Reality for mobile technologies to convert regular videos in HDR-like content that has more contrast, clarity, and color. The display doesn't feature a notch, and it's protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology.

The Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium smartphone will be available to buy this summer in either Chrome Black and Chrome Silver colors. At the moment of writing, Sony didn't reveal any pricing details, but we believe it will be expensive considering the Sony Xperia XZ2 costs about $800 in the United States. Don't hesitate to check out the attached gallery below to see the device in action!

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium