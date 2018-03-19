Sony Xperia XA1, XA1 Plus, and XA1 Ultra Users Rejoice, Android 8.0 Oreo Is Here

If you own a Sony Xperia XA1, Sony Xperia XA1 Plus or Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphone, chances are you can now update your devices to the Android 8.0 Oreo software update.

Announced last year in September, the Sony Xperia XA1 family came as Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Plus, and Xperia XA1 Ultra, powered by Google's Android 7.0 (Nougat) operating system, but Sony promised that it would offer the Android 8.0 (Oreo) release via a future software update, though no release date was given.

Now, Xperia Blog reports that owners of the Sony Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Plus, and Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphones can now finally update to the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, which introduces numerous new features and improvements. The update also includes February 2018's Android Security Patch level.

Sony Xperia XA1 owners can finally enjoy Android Oreo

With this significant software update, Sony Xperia XA1 owners can finally enjoy Android Oreo's enhancements, including Picture-in-Picture (PiP) mode, background limits for apps, Android Instant Apps, smart text selection, Autofill improvements, notification dots, and numerous stability and security fixes.

Android Oreo also brings Night Light, new emojis, app shortcuts and widgets, a new Settings menu, Google Play Protect, Wi-Fi Aware, new battery features, scalable icons for a more unified look, smaller persistent notifications, revamped Quick Settings, as well as the ability to snooze notifications.

Without any further ado, go ahead an update your Sony Xperia XA1, Xperia XA1 Plus or Xperia XA1 Ultra smartphone to the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system right now to receive all these goodies. The build number of the Android 8.0.0 Oreo update is 48.1.A.0.116, which upgrades the 48.0.A.1.131 firmware based on Android 7.0 Nougat.

With the Android 8.0 Oreo update now rolling out to the Sony Xperia XA1 family, we're hoping that Sony will also prepare the Android 8.1 Oreo incremental update in the coming weeks. Until then, let us know if you managed to install Android Oreo on your Sony Xperia XA1, XA1 Plus or XA1 Ultra and how it works for you so far.

Android Oreo update for Sony Xperia XA1 family