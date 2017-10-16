Solus Gets Driverless Printing, Improvements to Linux Steam Integration, More

Solus' communications manager Joshua Strobl is reporting today on the latest goodies and software updates that landed recently in the software repositories of the Linux-based operating system.

Let's start with the GNOME edition of Solus, which is managed by Joshua Strobl, as it recently received a massive flood of packages in a successful attempt to upgrade the GNOME Stack to the latest upstream release, namely GNOME 3.26.1, which is the first point release of the GNOME 3.26 "Manchester" desktop environment, along with the GStreamer stack, now at version 1.12.3.

"In total, roughly 400 packages were either upgraded or rebuilt across those two stack upgrades. Part of the GNOME stack upgrade also enabled us the opportunity to patch GNOME Control Center to integrate well into Solus, such as ensuring “Check for update” functionality that is exposed will open up the Solus Software Center," said the developer in TWiS 47.

Highlights of the major GNOME Stack upgrade include lots of Mutter patches to make it work better with both Budgie and GNOME Shell, Tracker improvements, Todoist support in GNOME Online Accounts, Solus homepage as default for Epiphany, and various fixes to the Midori web browser. On top of that, the LLVM compiler infrastructure, which was updated to version 5.0.0.

Linux Steam Integration improvements, driverless printing, and more

Good news for those using Apple AirPrint or IPP Everywhere printers as the Solus operating system now features driverless printing capabilities, which means that these driverless printers will now automatically appear in the list of printers in Control Center's Printers panel. And there's also good news for gamers, as the Linux Steam Integration tool received a lot of improvements to make sure Steam won't crash anymore, and more games are supported on Solus.

Of course, Solus is now running the latest Linux 4.13.7 kernel and Mesa 17.2.2 graphics stack, so you need to make sure you update your installations as soon as possible if you want to keep your personal computers up-to-date and receive all the goodies discussed above, and many others that are mentioned in Joshua Strobl's latest report.

