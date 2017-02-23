Slackware-Based Zenwalk Linux Gets New ISO Snapshot with GTK3 Build of Firefox

The development team behind the Slackware-based Zenwalk GNU/Linux distribution have announced the release and general availability of a new ISO snapshot image with all the latest software versions and some exciting new features.

The biggest new feature of the Zenwalk Current ISO 220217 release is the reimplementation of the GTK3 build of the Mozilla Firefox web browser, which ships with multithreading enabled by default. "This build of Firefox starts and react nearly as fast as Chromium, and with many tabs opened, scales much better in terms of responsiveness and memory footprint," explained the devs in the release notes.

Please note that Mozilla Firefox 52.0 Beta 7 is included in this ISO snapshot. Moreover, the Zenwalk Current ISO 220217 image comes with significant performance improvements for video playback, as it updates the FFmpeg and MPV packages to versions 3.2.4 and 0.23.0, respectively. The GStreamer appears to no longer be included in the ISO image, but users can install it from the official Slackware repositories.

Here's what's included in Zenwalk Current ISO 220217

Among the updated components included in the Zenwalk Current ISO 220217 release, we can mention the LibreOffice 5.3 office suite, Adobe Flash Player 24.0.0.221, unrar 5.4.5, gmusicbrowser 1.1.15.2, ffmpegthumbnailer 2.2.0, Transmission 2.92 BitTorrent client, systemtools 9.1, tumbler 0.1.31, Chromium 54.0.2840.100 web browser, netpkg 6.3, firewall 8.1, libgtop 2.34, GNOME MPV 0.10 media player, and Geany 1.27 IDE.

The Seahorse 3.20.0, GNOME Disk Utility (Disks) 3.22.0, and Speech Dispatcher 0.8.4 packages are also included in the Zenwalk Current ISO 220217 image, which is available for download right now from our website for 64-bit computers. If you're using Zenwalk, there's no need to download this ISO snapshot, just make sure you have the latest package versions installed. Zenwalk Current ISO 220217 is here only for those who wnat to reinstall their systems or deploy the OS on new machines.