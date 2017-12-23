Slackware-Based SlackEX Distro Released with Linux Kernel 4.14.8 and KDE 4.14.38

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton released today a new build of his Slackware-based SlackEX distro, bringing various updated applications and core components.

The sole purpose of SlackEX is to make Slackware Linux more accessible to those who want to install a GNU/Linux distribution on their personal computers. SlackEX promises to be as easy to install and use like popular Linux Mint and Ubuntu distros.

Based on Slackware 14.2, SlackEX Build 171223 is here with both the Slackpkg and GSlapt package management systems pre-installed to make installation of additional programs a breeze. It also includes developer's 4.14.8-x86_64-efi-exton kernel with extra hardware support.

"Any novice can quickly learn to use Ubuntu they say. My remaster of Slackware Current (14.2), which I call SlackEX 14.2/Current 64-bit Linux Live DVD/USB, is however just as easy to use as Ubuntu and/or Linux Mint," said Arne Exton in the release announcement.

Here's what's new in SlackEX Build 171223

SlackEX is built around the KDE desktop environment, and the latest release ships with KDE Development Platform 4.14.38, which was released alongside the KDE Application 17.08.3 software suite last month. All the other apps included in SlackEX Build 171223 were updated to their latest versions as well.

These include VirtualBox 5.2.4 virtualization software, Gparted 0.29.0 partition editor, Google Chrome 60.0.3112 web browser, GIMP 2.8.10 image editor, Mozilla Firefox 57.0.2 "Quantum" web browser, Mozilla Thunderbird 52.5.0 email and news client, GSlapt 0.5.4b and Slackpkg 2.82.1 package managers, as well as GCC 7.2.0 and Samba 4.7.3.

Furthermore, SlackEX comes with NetworkManager as default network connection manager and GRUB2 as default bootloader. If you're curious to know what packages are shipped pre-installed with SlackEX Build 171223, please study the full package list. You can download the live ISO image for 64-bit PCs right now from our website.

Samba running

Nvidia configuration