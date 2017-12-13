Server Edition of Fedora 27 Linux Is Finally Here, but It Lacks Modularity

Three weeks after the launch of the Fedora 27 Linux operating system, the Fedora Project announced the release of Fedora 27 Server edition, but it's not what you might have expected.

Fedora Project released the latest version of the Red Hat-sponsored Fedora Linux operating system, Fedora 27, last month on November 14. Users were able to download Fedora 27 Workstation and Atomic Host editions, as well as any other flavor from the official Fedora Labs, Fedora Spins, and Fedora ARM projects.

The team decided not to release a Fedora 27 Server edition at that time because they wanted to get the pulse of the community for a new Server flavor called Fedora Modular Server, which was available as a beta release when Fedora 27 was announced last month, offering modularity to the Fedora Server operating system.

But it looks like the modularity aspect wasn't welcomed in the Fedora Linux community, so they had to release the classic Fedora 27 Server. "Based on feedback from that beta, they decided to take a different approach, and the Modularity subproject is going back to the drawing board," writes Matthew Miller, Fedora Project Leader.

Fedora 27 Server now available as netinstall and classic install ISOs

Those who want to download Fedora 27 Server or (finally) upgrade their Fedora 26 Server installations can now download the netinstall or classic install images. Fedora 27 Server is available for 32-bit (i386), 64-bit (x86_64), ARM64 (AArch64), ARMhfp, PPC64 (PowerPC 64-bit), PPC64el (PowerPC 64-bit Little Endian), and s390x (IBM System z) architectures.

Fedora Server is a community-supported flavor of the Fedora Linux operating system targeted at server deployments. It features a short lifecycle and it's designed for experienced system administrators to make use of the very latest server-oriented GNU/Linux and Open Source technologies available today.