Security-Oriented Kodachi 3.6 Linux OS Improves VPN and Tor Connectivity, More

W. Al Maawali, the founder of Eagle Eye Digital Solutions and developer of the security-oriented, Debian-based Kodachi Linux computer operating system, is hard at work again to improve his GNU/Linux distribution and announced two new stable versions at the end of 2016.

Released on December 29, 2016, Kodachi Linux 3.5 is a major release that appears to have been in development for the past two months, rebased on the Debian GNU/Linux 8.6 "Jessie" operating system and shipping with a highly modified Xfce desktop environment.

Probably the most exciting change, it that the OS is now bundled with the Refracta Installer, which lets users install the distro on their personal computers, but there are many other cool new features to get excited for in Linux Kodachi 3.5, such as the introduction of the Gibru engine for searching bookmarks.

A brand-new tool called MAT can act as a metadata anonymization toolkit, the script for displaying CPU and network monitors on the taskbar was improved, and it looks like there's an in-house built VPN (Virtual Private Network) utility that promises to let you use your own VPN.

"All you need is [to] paste your config on the right directory located on Kodachi Desktop," reveals Warith Al Maawali in the internal changelog, from where we've also learned that Linux Kodachi 3.5 introduces a banned message notification that's displayed when someone hosts illegal torrent files using your VPN network.

Linux Kodachi 3.6 improves Tor connectivity, VPN script

The detection of your monitor's screen resolution changes has been improved in Linux Kodachi 3.5, and it will now be displayed accordingly. Also improved is the Kodachi script, and the Electrum Bitcoin wallet, various Firefox plugins, VeraCrypt disk encryption tool, and Mozilla Firefox web browser, and Komodo IDE were updated.

Just one day after releasing Kodachi Linux 3.5, on December 30, 2016, W. Al Maawali announced the availability of Kodachi Linux 3.6, which replaces Komodo with Geany as default IDE (Integrated Development Environment) because the latter is much faster than the former, and improves the in-house built VPN script introduced in version 3.5.

Other than that, Kodachi Linux 3.6 addresses a bug to improve the Tor anonymous network connectivity, and improves VPN support to offer users mush faster start, stop, and reconnect functionality of the script. You can download the latest Kodachi Linux 3.6 ISO image for 64-bit PCs right now through our web portal.