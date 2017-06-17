Security-Oriented Alpine Linux 3.6.2 OS Adds Linux Kernel 4.9.32 and Tor 0.3.0.8

Alpine Linux, the security-oriented, independently-developed, and lightweight GNU/Linux distribution based on musl libc and BusyBox, was updated today to version 3.6.2.

Alpine Linux 3.6.2 comes only two weeks after the release of the first maintenance update in the 3.6 stable series of the operating system, and it looks like it upgrades the kernel packages to the upstream Linux 4.9.32 LTS kernel. It also includes Tor 0.3.0.8 and Mozilla Firefox 52.2.0 ESR.

Other pre-installed components are GRUB 2.02, GnuTLS 3.5.13, BIND 9.11.1-P1, ImageMagick 7.0.5.10, WebKitGTK+ 2.16.3, Graphite2 1.3.10, PostgreSQL 9.6.3, Wireshark 2.2.7, Bluefish 2.2.10, irssi 1.0.3, libgcrypt 1.7.7, mkinitfs 3.1.0, py-opencl 2017.1.1, py-pyldap 2.4.35.1, and acf-provisioning 0.10.1.

64-bit little-endian PowerPC (ppc64el) support was added for several components, including syncthing13, py-opencl, icinga2, xpra, Go, and icingaweb2, decode arrays and testcases were implemented in lua-toml, secinfo was added to OpenVPN and strongSwan, and many security fixes have been patched.

Alpine Linux 3.6 and 3.6.1 users can now update to version 3.6.2

Alpine Linux 3.6.2 is available for download right now on our website for those who want to install the security-oriented operating system on new platforms, but existing Alpine 3.6 and 3.6.1 users can update their installations to version 3.6.2 immediately after reading this article.

We always recommend our readers to keep their operating systems up-to-date at all times when new maintenance updates are out. Alpine Linux being a security-oriented distro, we believe that it is imperative that you keep your Alpine Linux installations updated with the latest security and bug fixes.

Launched at the end of May 2017, Alpine Linux 3.6 is a major release that adds support for 64-bit little-endian PowerPC (ppc64le) and 64-bit IBM z Systems (s390x) machines, GCC 6.3, LLVM 4.0, PHP 7.1, Python 3.6, Go 1.8, Ruby 2.4, Rust 1.17.0, Cargo 0.18.0, GHC 8.0.2, nginx 1.12, LuaJIT 2.1 Beta 3, and Julia 0.5.2.