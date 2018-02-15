Samsung Halts Android 8.0 Oreo Rollouts for Galaxy S8 Due to Unexpected Reboots

Samsung stopped the distribution of the Android 8.0 Oreo operating system update for its Galaxy S8 and S8+ smartphones due to unexpected reboots reported by several users.

SamMobile reported the other day that Samsung halted all Android 8.0 Oreo rollouts for its Galaxy S8/S8+ series of Android smartphones after approximately a week since the initial release. But only today Samsung published a statement to inform user why it stopped the rollouts, and the cause appears to be related to a limited number of cases of unexpected reboots after installing the update.

"Following a limited number of cases where Galaxy S8 and S8+ devices have rebooted unexpectedly with the Android 8.0 Oreo, we have temporarily stopped the rollout of the update. We are investigating the issue internally to ensure that the impact to the affected devices is minimized and the rollout of the update can resume as quickly as possible," said Samsung in a statement.

Samsung continues to investigate the issue, users don't need to do anything

At the moment of writing, Samsung is still investigating the issue that causes those unexpected reboots for Galaxy S8 and S8+ users that managed to install the Android 8.0 Oreo software update on their handsets. SamMobile reports that many of their readers reported similar issues, which makes us believe that there's a major bug in the operating system and Samsung needs to fix it.

Those who already installed Android 8.0 Oreo on their Galaxy S8/S8+ smartphones won't have to do anything, especially if they aren't affected by those "unexpected reboots." If you downloaded the update but didn't install it, don't, because it will be automatically deleted. Samsung did not mention anything about a new release date, so we'll have to wait and see how things pan out. We'll keep you updated as soon as we know more!