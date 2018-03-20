Samsung Announces Galaxy Tab Active2, a Rugged Android Tablet for Mobile Workers

Samsung announced today the Galaxy Tab Active2 rugged Android tablet designed for mobile workers conducting business outdoors in industrial locations, under harsh weather, and other difficult conditions.

Galaxy Tab Active2 is the second generation Galaxy Tab Active tablet, but with a rugged design that offers workers, and anyone else who wants to use a tablet in extreme conditions, easy access to crucial functions. It allows businesses to provide their workers with a tool to access factory automation and asset management, while offering them military-grade durability.

"As digital transformation of business accelerates, mobile workers across industries require a device that is purpose-built to fit their specific needs in any environment," said Eric McCarty, Vice President, Mobile B2B Product Marketing, Samsung Electronics America. "The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 was designed to help businesses improve productivity, while reducing complexity."

Technical specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2

Powered by Samsung's Exynos 7870 Octa-core 1.6GHz chip the Galaxy Tab Active2 rugged tablet offers an 8.0-inch WXGA TFT display capable of a 1280x800 pixels resolution, LTE Cat.6 (300Mbps) support, 3GB RAM and 16GB internal storage can be easily expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card, an 8.0MP AF camera on the back and a 5.0MP camera on the front with flash.

Connectivity-wise, Samsung's Galaxy Tab Active2 tablet offers Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac capabilities supporting both 2.4GHz and 5GHz wireless networks and Wi-Fi Direct, a USB 2.0 Type C (Pogo Pin) port, Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, built-in GPS with GLONASS support, as well as fingerprint sensor, proximity sensor, geomagnetic sensor, gyro sensor, RGB light sensor, hall sensor, and accelerometer.

The tablet weighs 415g for the Wi-Fi-only model or 419g for the LTE-enabled one and has a generous 4,450mAh replaceable battery. It's been IP68 certified for water and dust resistance, as well as up to 1.2m anti-shock with the inbox protective cover, and comes with a rugged S Pen that's IP68 certified, supporting Air Command and 4096 pressure level.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab Active2 is now available in the United States and comes with Google's Android 7.1 Nougat operating system secured by Samsung Knox 2.8. To purchase the tablet and find more information about its availability in your country, please visit Samsung's online store. Check out the gallery below to see the Galaxy Tab Active2 tablet in action.

