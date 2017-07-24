Samsung Adds Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J7 Phones to its Unlocked by Samsung Portfolio

South Korean tech giant Samsung Electronics on Monday announced that it adds unlocked versions of its Samsung Galaxy J3 and Samsung Galaxy J7 smartphones to the company's "Unlocked by Samsung" portfolio.

Offering quality, sleek design with high-performance components, at an accessible price, the unlocked Samsung Galaxy J smartphone series will soon be available for purchase as Galaxy J3 and Galaxy J7 variants from major retailers worldwide, enterprise distributors, as well as from Samsung's online store at Samsung.com.

Starting July 28, the unlocked versions of the Samsung Galaxy J3 and Samsung Galaxy J7 smartphones will be available for purchase, and they will retail for $149.99 USD for the Galaxy J3 model and $219.99 USD for the Galaxy J7 variant in the United States, and can be used with the mobile carrier of your choice.

Powered by Android 7.0 Nougat

The Samsung Galaxy J3 is the most affordable of the two, featuring a 5.0-inch HD TFT display with 1280x720 pixels resolution, a Quad Core 1.4 GHz processor, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, a 5MP rear camera, a 2MP front camera, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4 GHz), Bluetooth 4.2, and a 2600mAh removable battery.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy J7 sports a bigger 5.5-inch HD TFT display, also with a 1280x720 pixels resolution, a more powerful Octa Core 1.6 GHz processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB internal storage, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac supporting both 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz bands, Bluetooth 4.1, and a 3300mAh removable battery.

Additionally, Samsung Galaxy J7 has an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front-facing camera with flash. Both models are compatible with 3G and 4G LTE mobile networks around the globe, feature a micro SD slot for up to 256GB memory. and come pre-installed with Google's Android 7.0 Nougat mobile operating system.

Samsung Galaxy J3 side