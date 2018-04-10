Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Officially Released, Enhances Hybrid Cloud Security

Red Hat announced today the general availability of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 operating system with new features and security enhancements needed for hybrid cloud environments and the enterprise world.

The fifth maintenance update of Red Hat's enterprise-ready Linux-based operating system, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 is here to add yet another layer of performance and security enhancements to existing installations, as well as a plethora of new features with new deployments, which would mostly benefit enterprise customers on the desktop, server, and cloud infrastructures.

"Red Hat Enterprise Linux serves as a scalable, flexible, and robust bridge across these footprints, and the latest version of the world’s leading enterprise Linux platform provides even more capabilities, from security at scale to increased storage efficiency, to drive hybrid cloud forward in the enterprise," said Denise Dumas, Vice President of Platform Engineering at Red Hat.

Here's what's new in Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5

Fully patched against the Meltdown and Spectre security vulnerabilities, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 integrates the Red Hat Ansible Automation tool with OpenSCAP, a collection of Open Source utilities for implementing and enforcing the Security Content Automation Protocol (SCAP) standard, and provides further integration with Microsoft's Windows infrastructure in Microsoft Azure and on-premise.

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 also adds support for more securely unlock of Network Bound Disk Encrypted devices during boot up, process, implements a virtual data optimizer (VDO) technology designed to reduce data redundancy through inline deduplication and compression, leading to massive cost reductions for active storage and storing of monthly snapshots, and brings a much simplified management web-based interface for IT admins.

In an attempt to increase recovery and rollback speed on mission-critical environments, Red Hat's latest operating system release introduces a new method that automatically creates bootable snapshots after security patching. Lastly, it enhances the container security with new proactive security and compliance configuration. Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 is now available to download for existing subscribers from Red Hat's Customer Portal.