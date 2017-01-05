Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 Now in Beta, Supports Next-Gen Cloud-Native Apps

Red Hat's John Terrill was glad to inform Softpedia today, January 5, 2017, about the general availability of the Beta development release of the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 operating system.

It would appear that Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 entered development just before the Christmas and New Year's holidays, and the Beta promises to continue to stabilize and secure the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 series of the production-ready operating system developed for the enterprise world by introducing the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source applications.

"This morning, Red Hat announced the beta availability of Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9, the latest version of the stable and reliable Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 platform. With more than six years of field-proven success, Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6 offers a more secure, stable and reliable foundation for the modern enterprise," reads today's press release.

Users can migrate existing workloads into container-based apps

It looks like the focus for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9, which should be out as soon as next month, is now on the next generation of cloud-native applications, allowing customers to migrate their existing workloads to container-based apps that can be easily deployed on more modern platforms, including Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform, as well as Red Hat Enterprise Linux Atomic Host.

That being said, customers with an active Red Hat Enterprise Linux subscription can now get their hands on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 6.9 Beta, if they want to take it for an early test drive and get familiar with its new cloud-based features. Red Hat also recommends users to upgrade their infrastructure to the more advanced Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7 operating system, free of charge.