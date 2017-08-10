RaspEX Linux Brings Ubuntu 17.04 with LXDE Desktop to Raspberry Pi 3 and 2 SBCs

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton on Thursday announced the release and general availability of a new stable build of his Ubuntu-based RaspEX Linux operating system for Raspberry Pi 3 and 2 single-board computers.

A lot of improvements went into the new RaspEX release, which was tagged as build 170810, starting with the replacement of the Linux 4.4 LTS kernel packages that were used in previous versions, with the more newer Linux 4.9 LTS kernel, and continuing with the rebase of the entire OS to Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus).

RaspEX Build 170810 also uses packages from the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" and Linaro repositories and adds Wicd as default network manager, Mozilla Firefox as default web browser to replace Chromium because it features better support for watching YouTube videos.

Additionally, the developer installed Samba and VNC4Server to let users easily connect to their Windows PCs on the LAN (Local Area Network) and control the RaspEX OS on a Raspberry Pi 3 or Raspberry Pi 2 SBC, if they use Putty, VNC Viewer, or a similar SSH/VNC/Telnet client.

"I have upgraded the whole system and replaced the old kernel 4.4.49 with "my own" compiled kernel 4.9.41-exton-v7+," said Arne Exton in the release announcement. "RaspEX Build 170810 is a Linux ARM system for Raspberry Pi 3 and Pi 2. It is based on Debian 9, Ubuntu 17.04 and Linaro."

RaspEX comes with Midori private browser, extra network tools

Among some of the app that are pre-installed in RaspEX Build 170810, we can mention the Midori private browser, SMTube utility for browsing, watching and downloading YouTube videos, the PulseAudio sound system for better audio playback, and a bunch of extra network tools.

You can study the full list of installed packages, and we invite you to download RaspEX Build 170810 right now from our website if you want to run the Ubuntu 17.04 (Zesty Zapus) operating system with the lightweight LXDE desktop environment on your Raspberry Pi 3 or 2 single-board computer.

RaspEX running the Bluetooth Manager

RaspEX running Midori Private Browser