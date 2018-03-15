Raspbian Remix Lets You Create Your Own Spin That You Can Install on PC or Mac

Developer Arne Exton announced today the release of the third iteration of its Raspbian PIXEL remix rebased on the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system and synced with the upstream changes.

Raspbian PIXEL for PC and Mac is a Debian-based operating system created by the Raspberry Pi Foundation for those who want to run the de facto standard Raspberry Pi OS on their personal computers too. Arne Exton did a remix of Raspbian PIXEL a few years ago to include the Refracta tools.

With the Refracta tools installed by default, users were able to easily install the operating system on their PCs or Macs, as well as to make their own remix of Raspberry Pi Foundation's Raspbian PIXEL OS. Today's update brings the latest software versions and rebases the OS on the latest Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" series.

"This build replaces versions 161223 and 170425. I’ve upgraded Raspbian/Debian from Jessie to Stretch – Debian Stable. I’ve also upgraded the kernel from 3.16.0-4-686-pae to 4.9.0-9-686-pae," said Arne Exton in the release notes. "I’ve also included kernel 4.9.0-9-686, which shall be used on older computers."

NetworkManager is now the default network manager

Apart from upgrading the base system to Debian Stretch series and rebasing the kernel on the long-term supported Linux 4.9 branch, Arne Exton also added the popular NetworkManager tool as default network connection manager for its Raspbian PIXEL remix instead of Wicd, which was used in previous versions.

The developer also noted the fact that his new Raspbian PIXEL remix offers PAE (Physical Address Extension) support, which bumps the limit of the addressable memory from 4GB to 64GB. You can download Arne Exton's Raspbian PIXEL Build 180315 right now if you want to install it on your PC or Mac, or create your own remix.

Spotify running

Samba running