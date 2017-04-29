Raspbian PIXEL Fork Lets You Install and Run the Operating System on a PC or Mac

After announcing the availability of new builds of his AndEX Nougat 7.1.1 Android-x86 fork that lets users run Android 7.1.1 on their PCs, now Arne Exton released a custom build of Raspberry Pi Foundation's Raspbian PIXEL image.

Raspberry Pi Foundation recently updated their Debian-based Raspbian operating system for Rasperrby Pi single-board computer with the latest version of the PIXEL desktop environment, a fork of Xfce, but it didn't ship with an disk installer, so Arne Exton saw an opportunity to refresh his custom Raspbian with PIXEL build.

"I saw immediately that there was no installer included, which I thought was a little disappointing. Come to think of Refracta tools, which work very well in Debian and Ubuntu," said Arne Exton in the release announcement. "I quickly made a “remix” of the Raspberry Pi Foundation PIXEL image."

Debian Raspberry Pi PIXEL can be installed on your PC

Arne Exton's custom Debian Raspberry Pi PIXEL Build 170425 is here to replace version 161223, which was the project's first ever release. The new build ships with NetworkManager for easy configuration of wired and wireless connections, as well as Refracta tools, which lets users install the operating system on their PCs or Macs.

Refracta tools makes the installation of this custom Raspbian PIXEL image easier for all users, which will be able to not only install the OS on the disk drive of their PCs but also to create their own remix of Raspberry Pi Foundation's Raspbian PIXEL image.

A few extra packages were also added in this release, most important Synaptic Package Manager so you can easily install, update or remove programs from the operating system. Study the full list of included packages and download Debian Raspberry Pi PIXEL Build 170425 for free right now from developer's website.

Refracta Snapshot has started

Spotify running