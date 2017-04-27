Raspberry WebKiosk 6.0 Released for Raspberry Pi, Based on Raspbian Jessie Lite

Binary Emotions informs Softpedia today about the general availability of Raspberry WebKiosk 6.0, a major update to the Open Source project that tries to develop the cheapest possible web kiosk operating systems for Raspberry Pi SBCs.

Raspberry WebKiosk is an open-source, browser-based and very secure Linux-based operating system designed to be deployed on the computers of various public places like Internet Cafes, hotels, hospitals, schools, libraries, or offices where there's need for an inexpensive kiosk system.

"Raspberry WebKiosk is a browser-face (only the browser interface will be displayed) hacker-proof operating system for Internet browsing purposes, which protects users’ privacy: after every reboot, browser will be kept back to the default state and downloaded files will be deleted," reads the announcement.

Based on Raspbian Jessie Lite a.k.a. Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie"

Raspberry WebKiosk 6.0 is a major release because it rebases the base system on the latest Raspbian Jessie Lite release of the Raspberry Pi operating system produced by the Raspberry Pi Foundation, from the Raspbian Wheezy variant that was used until now. Therefore, the OS is now based on Debian GNU/Linux 8 "Jessie."

Under the hood, Raspberry WebKiosk 6.0 uses the Google Chrome 56 web browser with HTML5 capabilities, internationalization support, an Adobe Flash port, printing support via CUPS (Common UNIX Printing System), as well as H264 and AVC video acceleration for Raspberry Pi single-board computers.

Support for wired and wireless networks is provided as well in Raspberry WebKiosk 6.0, and you can download the binary image right now from our website if you want to build your own kiosk system powered by a Raspberry Pi device. More information on how to install the OS is provided on its homepage.

Raspberry WebKiosk 6.0 admin backend