Raspberry Pi Zero WH SBCs Are Now Available with Professionally Soldered Headers

The Raspberry Pi Foundation announced today a new variant of the tiny Raspberry Pi Zero W single-board computer that comes with a pre-soldered header.

Meet Raspberry Pi Zero WH, the third Raspberry Pi Zero model, which offers the same features as Raspberry Pi Zero W and a professionally soldered header that might come in handy for those who don't know how to solder their own header on a Raspberry Pi Zero W board, and it's also perfect for those tiny projects of yours.

"Imagine a Raspberry Pi Zero W. Now add a professionally soldered header. Boom, that’s the Raspberry Pi Zero WH," says Alex Bate. "It’s your same great-tasting Pi, with a brand-new…crust? It’s perfect for everyone who doesn’t own a soldering iron or who wants the soldering legwork done for them."

Raspberry Pi Zero WH available to buy now

According to Raspberry Pi Foundation, having a pre-soldered header on the new Raspberry Pi Zero WH model could help users take full advantage of the GPIO expander tool for the Debian GNU/Linux 9 "Stretch" operating system on a PC or Mac, allowing them to live boot the Rasbian from a USB stick or use Linux computers.

The GPIO expander tool gives users quick and simple access to physical computing without the need to have a complete Raspberry Pi setup, nor configure any SD cards. Besides taking advantage of the GPIO expander tool, Raspberry Pi Zero WH's pre-soldered header is ideal for any prototyping work.

This way, you won't have to solder any wires directly on the board if you own a Raspberry Pi Zero W. Of course, you can solder your own header on the Raspberry Pi Zero W and don't buy the new Raspberry Pi Zero WH model at all, because the rest of the specs are identical. However, if you want to buy it, it's now available from your favorite Raspberry Pi-approved reseller.

Raspberry Pi Zero WH

Raspberry Pi Zero WH

New post: introducing the Raspberry Pi Zero WH: the same great Raspberry Pi Zero W you know and love, now with a pre-soldered header.https://t.co/LusKmE3z1f pic.twitter.com/a7MS56Lflu — Raspberry Pi (@Raspberry_Pi) January 12, 2018