Raspberry Pi Foundation: We'll Ship the 250,000th Raspberry Pi Zero W This Week

Raspberry Pi Foundation is today announcing that the 250,000th Raspberry Pi Zero W single-board computer (SBC) will be shipped this week, two months after its launch at the end of February.

Selling a quarter million Raspberry Pi Zero W units in only nine weeks is a major milestone for the project that designs and builds some of the most powerful single-board computers on the market, the Raspberry Pi. It also shows that users are interested in Pi Zero W's built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth functionality.

The device features a single-core processor (CPU) running at 1GHz, 512MB RAM, 802.11n wireless LAN powered by a Cypress CYW43438 wireless chip, HAT-compatible 40-pin header, micro-USB OTG (On-the-Go) port, mini-HDMI port, micro-USB power, as well as composite video, and reset headers.

"This week, just nine weeks after its launch, we will ship the 250,000th Pi Zero W into the market. As well as hitting that pretty impressive milestone, today we are announcing 13 new Raspberry Pi Zero distributors, so you should find it much easier to get hold of a unit," said Mike Buffham, Director of Product Management.

Raspberry Pi Zero W coming soon to more countries

Another important factor to consider as to why the Raspberry Pi Zero W is selling so quickly is its cheap price tag of only $10 USD, and because not everyone can get one, Raspberry Pi Foundation is also announcing today that 13 new Raspberry Pi Zero and Raspberry Pi Zero W distributors are available worldwide.

Therefore, you'll now be able to purchase a Raspberry Pi Zero or Raspberry Pi Zero W SBC in Australia, Denmark, Finland, Greece, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, South Africa, Sweden, and Switzerland, but the USA, Canada, and Germany distributors are expanding as well due to very high demand.

"A common theme on the Raspberry Pi forums has been the difficulty of obtaining a Zero or Zero W in a number of countries. This has been most notable in the markets which are furthest away from Europe or North America," added Buffham in today's announcement, where you'll find the entire list of new distributors if you want to purchase the latest model.