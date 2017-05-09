Raspberry Digital Signage 9.0 Supports Raspberry Pi Zero W, Based on Chromium 56

After informing us last month about the release of Raspberry WebKiosk 6.0 for Raspberry Pi single-board computers, Binary Emotions is informing us today about the availability of Raspberry Digital Signage 9.0.

Raspberry Digital Signage is an open source digital signage operating system solution designed specifically for all Raspberry Pi models. For those unfamiliar with digital signage solutions, they're created to display a full-screen web browser that's restricted to a specified resource, usually used in public areas.

"It shows web pages from [the] Internet, local area network or internal (SD-card contained) sources; there is no way to escape this view but rebooting the machine. It is a hacker-proof secure operating systems for indoor and outdoor use," reads the release announcement.

Raspberry Digital Signage used Chromium as default web browser, and the latest release is based on Chromium 56 packed with advanced HTML5 capabilities, H264/AVC video acceleration, new SSL certificates, and Adobe Flash Player support. Raspberry Digital Signage 9.0 comes about six months after the release of version 8.0.

Now supports Raspberry Pi Zero W SBCs

Besides being rebased on the Chromium 56 web browser, the Raspberry Digital Signage 9.0 release comes with support for Raspberry Pi Zero W SBCs, the ability to retrieve a digital signage page from the Internet, localhost, or LAN (Local Area Network), and WordPress to make the management of internal site setup a breeze.

Under the hood, numerous components have been updated to their latest versions at the moment of the release. These include the Apache web server, PHP, OpenSSL, raspberrypi-bootloader, as well as the X.Org Server display server, among others. Some minor code improvements are also present.

Last but not least, the web-based user interface of Raspberry Digital Signage 9.0 has been polished to work with the official 7-inch Raspberry Pi touchscreen, and it also looks like the prevent-cache method for the Chromium web browser was made more robust when the "reloading-web-page" hack is enabled.

Download Raspberry Digital Signage 9.0 right now from our website.