RaspAnd Now Lets You Run Android 7.1.1 Nougat with Kodi 17 RC4 on Raspberry Pi 3

Arne Exton is informing us about the immediate availability for purchase of a new build of his RaspAnd operating system for Raspberry Pi single-board computers (SBCs), now based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.1 Build 170127 is an operating system that you can run on your Raspberry Pi 3 or Raspberry Pi 2 device, shipping with many attractive applications and tools, including the recently released Kodi 17.0 RC4 media center, which features YouTube support working out-of-the-box.

"Kodi works very well in RaspAnd. You can enable a lot of Add-ons. Most important is that the YouTube Add-on is enabled by default and that it works very well. I.e. both the sound and the video performance when running YouTube in Kodi is satisfying," said Arne Exton in the release announcement.

Mozilla Firefox 51.0 web browser, Spotify 1.0.0 music client, Rotation Control Pro 1.1.9 screen orientation tool, AIDA64 1.44 hardware and software information utility, Gmail 7.1.1 email client, SnapTube 4.11.0.8.8655 video and music downloader, and ES File Explorer Pro 1.0.8 file manager are among other pre-installed apps.

Latest GAPPS package is installed by default

It also looks like the developer implemented the latest GAPPS 17012 package, which will give users direct access to many of Google's services, including Google Play Services 10.2.91, Google App 6.10.37.21, and Google Play Store 7.4.12, which, unfortunately, doesn't work, so you'll have to use Aptoide App Store 8.0.1.2 package manager to install apps.

The YouTube 1.3.11 app is also installed, but while it plays audio, it won't play video, so it's useless. You'll have to get YouTube videos with the pre-installed SnapTube app instead or watch them with Kodi media center. Also, keep in mind that some apps won't work on RaspAnd Nougat 7.1.1 Build 170127, such as Angry Birds.

The new RaspAnd version is now available for purchase for the sum of $9 USD (~€8.4) from Arne Exton's website, where you'll also find detailed installation instructions and workarounds for various issues, if you encounter them. To install to RaspAnd Nougat, you'll need a GNU/Linux distro and a fast Micro SD card.

Please note that if you've purchased a previous version of the RaspAnd operating system based on Android 6.x Marshmallow series, you won't be able to upgrade to the new version based on Android 7.1.1 Nougat for free, so you'll have to purchase it again. Check out the gallery below to see it in action!

Aptoide App Store running