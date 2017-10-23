RaspAnd Brings Android 7.1.2 Nougat to Your Raspberry Pi 3 with GAPPS, Kodi 18.0

GNU/Linux developer Arne Exton announced the release of a new build of his commercial RasnAnd project that lets users run Google's Android mobile operating system on their Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computers.

RaspAnd Build 171019 is here to introduce support for installing the operating system from a GNU/Linux distribution as support for installing it from a Windows OS, using the win32 disk imager utility, is limited to 5GB of free space for storing files, no matter how big the SD card used is.

"Only about 5GB can be used as data storage no matter which card you use. I have therefore today uploaded a new version, which can be (must be) installed using a Linux system," said Arne Exton in the release announcement. "The new system from 171019 is basically the same system as the RaspAnd system from 170805."

Using this latest build, users will be able to use as much as 56GB free space for storing their files on RaspAnd when using a 64GB MicroSD card. Best of all, partitioning can be done using the popular and open-source Gparted partition editor, which is usually shipped with most GNU/Linux distributions.

Kodi 18.0 Alpha 1 now included by default in RaspAnd

Besides making those installation improvements, Arne Exton also managed to update the Kodi media center from version 17.3 to the latest development release at the moment of writing, Kodi 18.0 Alpha 1, as well as to replace the Google Chrome web browser with Mozilla Firefox 56.0 and add the AIDA 1.47 hardware information utility.

As its name suggests, RaspAnd 7.1.2 Nougat is based on Google's Android 7.1.2 "Nougat" operating system, which you can now install on a MicroSD card and run on your Raspberry Pi 3 single-board computer from your favorite GNU/Linux distribution using the instructions provided by the developer on the product's page.