Qt 5.9 Launches as Long-Term Supported Release with C++11 Compliant Compiler

Qt Project's Lars Knoll was happy to announce today, May 31, 2017, the release and immediate availability for download of Qt 5.9.0 stable and long-term supported (LTS) series of the open-source and cross-platform application framework.

Qt 5.9 entered development in early February and received its first Beta milestone in the first week of April, giving us an early taste of what to expect from this new point release of the Qt 5 series. But today, we can finally enjoy all the new features implemented during the Qt 5.9 development cycle by grabbing the final release.

"With Qt 5.9, we have had a strong focus on performance and stability. We’ve fixed a large number of bugs all across Qt, and we have done a lot of work to improve our continuous integration system. This will make it a lot easier for us to create new releases (both patch level and minor releases) from 5.9 onward," said Lars Knoll.

Fully leverages C++11, better Wayland multi-process support, and more

Among the major changes added in Qt 5.9, we can mention the ability to fully leverage C++11, better Wayland multi-process support, the implementation of a new set of Qt Quick Controls, a brand new graphics architecture, Qt 3D, an all new configuration system, and improved performance on embedded hardware.

Best of all, Qt 5.9 launches officially today as a long-term supported (LTS) release, replacing the Qt 5.6 branch, which means that you can finally upgrade from Qt 5.6 directly to Qt 5.9 if you want to receive maintenance updates for the next three years to come.

More than 2,000 bug fixes have been added since Qt 5.6, so you are encouraged to update to Qt 5.9 as soon as possible. You can download the source tarball of Qt 5.9.0 right now from our website for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems, and check the release announcement for more details.