qBittorrent 4.0 Is a Massive Update of the Open-Source BitTorrent Client

qBittorrent, the open-source and cross-platform BitTorrent client written in Qt for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems, has been updated to version 4.0, a major release adding numerous new features and improvements.

qBittorrent 4.0 is the first release of the application to drop OS/2 support, as well as support for the old Qt 4 framework as Qt 5.5.1 or later is now required to run it on all supported platforms. It also brings a new logo and a new SVG-based icon theme can be easily scaled. Lots of other cosmetic changes are present in this release, and the WebGUI received multiple enhancements.

Among the new features, we can mention a new UI for managing locally banned IPs, the ability to specify where to save and load config files for portable mode, column toggling in the Trackerlist, a new widget for displaying filesystem paths while typing in the Add New Torrent and Options dialogs, and support for stripping subfolders in multifile torrents.

The torrent creator gets revamped

qBittorrent 4.0 also revamps the torrent creator and enables drag and drop for creating torrents on the main window. The client now displays the number of pieces for torrents, allows users to select and delete multiple at once entries in the Manage Cookies dialog, implements a Tags (multi-label) feature to the GUI, as well as share limit by seeding time.

It's also now possible to set the SMTP sender, pass options via ENV variables instead of cmd options, display or hide the statusbar option, prefill the torrent name when creating new torrents, configure the number of history of paths in the Add New Torrent dialog, and specify if all tiers get announced or not. The app can now use Google for fetching favicons as a fallback.

Last but not least, qBittorrent 4.0 adds a new comboBox for selecting the BitTorrent protocol, exposes more libtorrent options in advanced settings, allows command arguments to specify options when adding torrents, and introduces availability column to the torrent properties window and torrent content model. Download qBittorrent 4.0.1 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows right now from our website.