> >
Softpedia Homepage  

Purism Preps Documentation for Devs to Hack on the Librem 5 Linux Phone Platform

The Librem 5 phone documentation is constantly evolving

Apr 11, 2018 19:52 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Purism, the company that offers high-quality security, privacy, and freedom-focused computers and software, is releasing the initial documentation for its upcoming Librem 5 Linux phone platform.

As you probably know, Purism is working hard to bring you the first privacy-focused Linux smartphone, the Librem 5, and they are doing everything they can to ensure the documentation is ready for developers who would want to get started hacking on the Librem 5 phone platform when the new development boards arrive.

This summer, Purism will start distributing the development boards for its upcoming Librem 5 phone, allowing early adopters and developers to understand better who it works and prepare to build compelling and innovative apps for the smartphone, which is expected to hit the streets early next year.

For that, there's need for comprehensive documentation that would help developers accomplish their goals with the Librem 5 phone and development kit. For now, the documentation will help devs learn how to setup the wlroots-based phone shell for development, setup Plasma Mobile, as well as to build, deploy, and publish apps.

"The goal of the docs is to openly welcome you and light your path along the way with examples and links to external documentation. These examples will aid you from the start of unpacking your development board to building and deploying flatpak applications to it—and eventually including your package into PureOS," said Heather Ellsworth, head of documentation at Purism.

Outlining the design of Librem 5's interface

In addition to help you setup you Librem 5 development environment for building apps for PureOS, the Debian-based operating system that will power Purism's upcoming Linux smartphone, the documentation is also a good place for new and experienced developers alike to find out how they can get involved in improving the project and access useful external resources.

Lastly, the documentation will be the perfect place to learn about the HIG (Human Interface Guidelines) that Purism plans to use in the core apps that will ship by default with the Librem 5 phone by outlining its the design design of the phone's interface in detail. You can find the initial documentation here, but please keep in mind that it's still work in progress so it may change in time.

Related Stories

Ubuntu Is Now Available on the IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper II and IBM z14 Model ZR1

Canonical worked closely with IBM to support the new servers

Ubuntu Is Now Available on the IBM LinuxONE Rockhopper II and IBM z14 Model ZR1
Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Officially Released, Enhances Hybrid Cloud Security

The OS also improves storage performance and efficiency

Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 Officially Released, Enhances Hybrid Cloud Security
You Can Now Install Ubuntu's New Community Theme on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS as a Snap

It will completely change your Ubuntu Linux experience

You Can Now Install Ubuntu's New Community Theme on Ubuntu 18.04 LTS as a Snap
Feral Interactive Releases Tool for Linux Gamers to Optimize Their Gaming Rigs

It's available for free for gamers and game developers

Feral Interactive Releases Tool for Linux Gamers to Optimize Their Gaming Rigs
Important Kernel Update for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Patches 39 Security Vulnerabilities

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS users also received a small kernel update

Important Kernel Update for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS Patches 39 Security Vulnerabilities

Fresh Reviews

Logitech G903 Gaming Mouse and PowerPlay Wireless Charging System Review

A great set up for gamers that want complete autonomy

Logitech G903 Gaming Mouse and PowerPlay Wireless Charging System Review
Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2017 Review - The Standard

Best mechanical keyboard for gamers buying their first one

Razer BlackWidow Ultimate 2017 Review - The Standard
Dodocool DA163 USB Gaming Headset Review

Affordable gaming headphones built by the Chinese

Dodocool DA163 USB Gaming Headset Review
Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review - The Crème de la Crème

The flagship returns, this time with some exclusive features

Samsung Galaxy S9+ Review - The Crème de la Crème
Samsung Galaxy S9 Review - Humdrum Generation

The number one Android flagship gets the 2018 makeover

Samsung Galaxy S9 Review - Humdrum Generation

Latest News

Korean Company Says Apple Stole Its Tech to Build iPhone’s Touch ID

A lawsuit will be filed, company founders say

Korean Company Says Apple Stole Its Tech to Build iPhone’s Touch ID
Samsung Sued Over Alleged Patent Violation with Galaxy S Flagships

Biometric tech infringing on three patents, firm claims

Samsung Sued Over Alleged Patent Violation with Galaxy S Flagships
Apple PC Sales Collapse as Largest Windows OEMs Shine

IDC data shows substantial decline for Apple

Apple PC Sales Collapse as Largest Windows OEMs Shine
Fortnite Servers Down Due to Database Crash

There is no information regarding an ETA

Fortnite Servers Down Due to Database Crash
God of War Review (PS4)

One epic journey through Norse mythology

God of War Review (PS4)