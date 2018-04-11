Purism Preps Documentation for Devs to Hack on the Librem 5 Linux Phone Platform

Purism, the company that offers high-quality security, privacy, and freedom-focused computers and software, is releasing the initial documentation for its upcoming Librem 5 Linux phone platform.

As you probably know, Purism is working hard to bring you the first privacy-focused Linux smartphone, the Librem 5, and they are doing everything they can to ensure the documentation is ready for developers who would want to get started hacking on the Librem 5 phone platform when the new development boards arrive.

This summer, Purism will start distributing the development boards for its upcoming Librem 5 phone, allowing early adopters and developers to understand better who it works and prepare to build compelling and innovative apps for the smartphone, which is expected to hit the streets early next year.

For that, there's need for comprehensive documentation that would help developers accomplish their goals with the Librem 5 phone and development kit. For now, the documentation will help devs learn how to setup the wlroots-based phone shell for development, setup Plasma Mobile, as well as to build, deploy, and publish apps.

"The goal of the docs is to openly welcome you and light your path along the way with examples and links to external documentation. These examples will aid you from the start of unpacking your development board to building and deploying flatpak applications to it—and eventually including your package into PureOS," said Heather Ellsworth, head of documentation at Purism.

Outlining the design of Librem 5's interface

In addition to help you setup you Librem 5 development environment for building apps for PureOS, the Debian-based operating system that will power Purism's upcoming Linux smartphone, the documentation is also a good place for new and experienced developers alike to find out how they can get involved in improving the project and access useful external resources.

Lastly, the documentation will be the perfect place to learn about the HIG (Human Interface Guidelines) that Purism plans to use in the core apps that will ship by default with the Librem 5 phone by outlining its the design design of the phone's interface in detail. You can find the initial documentation here, but please keep in mind that it's still work in progress so it may change in time.