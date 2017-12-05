Puppy Linux 7.5 Released with UEFI Support, Linux 4.4 and 4.9 LTS Kernels

Philip Broughton of the Puppy Linux team announced today the release and immediate availability of the Puppy Linux 7.5 operating system for 32-bit and 64-bit computers.

Puppy Linux 7.5 a.k.a. Xenialpup 7.5 comes one year after the Puppy Linux 6.3 "Slacko" release and ships with different kernels for each of the supported ISO images. For example, while the 32-bit image is using the Linux 4.4.95 LTS non-PAE kernel for better compatibility with older hardware, the 64-bit ISO uses Linux kernel 4.9.58 LTS.

Of course, the 64-bit build with the more recent Linux 4.9 LTS kernel is recommended for modern computers, but it would appear that both Puppy Linux 7.5 versions can be booted on BIOS and UEFI computers. Puppy Linux is known to run on computers with an 1 GHz processor and only 768MB of RAM (1GB RAM is recommended).

"Puppylinux is small, runs in ram, is lightning fast, very versatile and good fun! It has everything a novice will need while allowing full control to the experienced user," reads today's announcement. "It comes in both 32-bit & 64-bit versions that can boot in both BIOS and UEFI enabled computers."

What's included in Puppy Linux 7.5

Keeping the tradition to offer users a complete GNU/Linux distribution in a minimal ISO image, Puppy Linux 7.5 contains apps like the Pale Moon web browser, Claws Mail email client, MPV media player, ROX file manager, Deadbeef audio player, Simple Screen Recorder screen capture tool, and AbiWord word processor.

JWM (Joe's Window Manager) is used as default desktop environment, of course, and users can also find popular apps like the Gnumeric spreadsheet viewer and editor, as well as several Puppy Linux-specific tools like Change_kernels, JWMdesk, Packit, Pclock, Pburn, SimpleGTKradio, Uextract, and YASSM.

The Quickpet utility is also present to help you easily install many other popular applications, as well as operating system updates. You can download Puppy Linux 7.5 for 32-bit or 64-bit computers right now from our website, and make sure you visit the official website for more information on getting started with Puppy Linux.