Popular MPV Open-Source Media Player Gets FFmpeg 3.4, Vulkan, and D3D11 Support

Just in time for the holiday season, as people usually find themselves spending a lot of time watching movies and TV shows, the popular MPlayer-based MPV open-source media player got an important update.

Updated to version 0.28.0, MPV has received supported for the latest FFMpeg 3.4 open-source multimedia backend, which means that it now requires the libavutil >= 56.6.100, libavcodec >= 58.7.100, libavformat >= 58.0.102, libswscale >= 5.0.101, libavfilter >= 7.0.101, and libswresample >= 3.0.100 libraries to compile on supported operating systems.

MPV 0.28.0 also ships with a bunch of interesting new features, among which we can mention initial support for the Vulkan graphics API and Direct3D 11, an Android OpenGL backend, support for NVIDIA Hardware Video Decoder, a mediacodec hardware decoder for IMGFMT_MEDIACODEC frames, support for Display P3 primaries, as well as support for up to eight frontends.

Furthermore, there's now support for .url files, support for multiple seekable cached ranges, along with the ability to display cache ranges for demuxers on the OSC (On-Screen Controller), the implementation of parsing of modulation for VDR-style channels configurations, and support for DRM_PRIME Format Handling and Display for RockChip MPP decoders.

New options and commands

MPV 0.28.0 also received a handful of new options and commands, among which we can mention a new demux option (--sub-create-cc-track) that lets you quickly create CC tracks, a new "--start=none" option that allows users to reset the previously set start time, as well as the "--vlang switch" option. The "--heartbeat-cmd" and "--heartbeat-interval" options were removed in this release.

Talking about removed things, MPV 0.28.0 also drops support for some deprecated audio filters, including equalizer, channels, volume, and pan, removes most of the GPL video filters like mirror, gradfun, stereo3d, yadif, expand, noformat, crop, flip, scale, rotate, pullup, and dsize, and also removes the vf_buffer filter, hwdec_vaglx interop, vo_wayland, and the automatic stereo3d filter insertion.

Of course, a lot of bugs and issues have been addressed in this release, so you should check out the full changelog below if you're curious to know what exactly was changed. Meanwhile, you can go ahead and download MPV 0.28.0 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now through our website and update your installations.