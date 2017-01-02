PelicanHPC 4.1 GNU/Linux Distro Hits Stable After More Than a Year in the Making

After entering the testing channel one and a half years ago, on March 3, 2015, the Debian-based PelicanHPC 4.0 GNU/Linux distribution designed for setting up a high-performance computing cluster has finally hit stable.

PelicanHPC 4.1 is now that latest stable version of the computer operating system, and it comes as a drop-in replacement for the previous stable release, PelicanHPC 3.1, announced almost two years ago, on February 18, 2015. It's based on Debian GNU/Linux 8.6 "Jessie" and the Debian Live scripts build 4.x.

"PelicanHPC v4.1 is released with two desktops (Xfce and GNOME), it is based on Debian 8.6 (Jessie) and live-build 4.x. The default login information are (user= user, password= PelicanHPC). For security purpose, please change your password after login," reads the release announcement posted on December 30, 2016.

It's now possible to mount PELHOME partitions

The PelicanHPC 4.1 release isn't a big one, though, as the release notes read that it only fixes various bugs discovered since last year's PelicanHPC 4.0 testing version, addresses an SSH (Secure Shell) issue with the Xfce desktop environment, adds support for mounting PELHOME partitions, and introduces the distributed monitoring system.

For those unfamiliar with PelicanHPC, it was formerly known as ParallelKnoppix, it's always based on the latest Debian Stable repositories, and uses the lightweight Xfce desktop environment. However, it looks like a GNOME edition is available for download as well from the official website of the distribution.

If you're using PelicanHPC 3.1 or PelicanHPC 4.0 testing on your personal computer, you are encouraged to upgrade to PelicanHPC 4.1 as soon as possible. You can also download the latest PelicanHPC 4.1 ISO images via our web portal. Don't hesitate to check out the OS' homepage for more details to help you get started with PelicanHPC.