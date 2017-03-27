PeaZip 6.4 Open-Source Archiver Brings Support for P7ZIP 16.02, Tabbed Browsing

The development team behind the open-source and multi-platform PeaZip archiver manager utility announced the release of PeaZip 6.4.0, an important update that brings new features and lots of improvements.

PeaZip 6.4.0 comes one and a half months after the release of the version 6.3.1, and updates the backend to use p7zip 16.02 on 64-bit GNU/Linux platforms, as well as pea 0.61 for all supported operating systems. Under the hood, there are a bunch of fixes, performance improvements, and code cleanup.

The internal file manager was updated with tabbed browsing support, allowing users to add, resize, delete or move tabs. The new tab bar can be displayed if you click either the "Open in a new tab" context menu entry or the "Tab bar" entry from the Organize menu.

Also to the file manager, PeaZip 6.4.0 adds rename options in the context menu and under the File manager -> Rename menu entry, allowing users to append and prepend parent directory names. Moreover, it looks like the rename dialog that can be accessed using the F2 key received some attention as well.

Extraction and archiving improvements

Another area that received improvements in the PeaZip 6.4.0 release is extraction and archiving, which features a new option to extract and archive 7z and p7zip files using absolute, relative and full paths. Additionally, the archive conversion was improved to no longer add an extra root folder to the converted archive.

"If "Add each object to a separate archive" is checked (default), no extra root folder is added to the converted archive," reads the release notes. "If the option is unchecked (consolidate multiple archives into one), it is added an extra folder with archive name to keep content separated."

PeaZip 6.4.0 is available for download for GNU/Linux and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website, and it's a recommended update for all users using the old 6.3.x series. You'll find attached below the full changelog if you're curious to know what else is new in this major update of PeaZip.