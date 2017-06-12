Parted Magic Disk Partitioning Live CD Updated with Linux 4.11.4, ZFS on Linux

Parted Magic creator Patrick Verner announced today the release and immediate availability of the Parted Magic 2017_06_12 updated ISO image of the commercial GNU/Linux distribution designed for disk partitioning and maintenance tasks.

Powered by the latest Linux 4.11.4 kernel, Parted Magic 2017_06_12 includes all sorts of up-to-date components, including the Clonezilla 3.25.11 partition and disk imaging/cloning program, the Wxfixboot 2.0.1 tool for modifying and fixing bootloaders, as well as the DDRescue-GUI 1.7.1 graphical user interface for GNU ddrescue.

On top of that, the new Parted Magic updated ISO snapshot ships with zfs-linux drivers and a screen magnifier, FileZilla 3.25.1 as default FTP program instead of gFTP, and it looks like the X.Org components have been updated to their latest versions. Many bugs and security vulnerabilities have been fixed in Parted Magic 2017_06_12.

Under the hood of Parted Magic 2017_06_12

Taking a look under the hood of Parted Magic 2017_06_12, we can notice that the disk partitioning and cloning Live CD ships with X.Org Server 1.19.3, Mesa 13.0.6, sudo 1.8.20p2, Samba 4.4.14, OpenSSL 1.0.2k, OpenSSH 7.4p1, ntp 4.2.8p10, spl-solaris-0.7.0 RC4, NTFS-3G 2017.3.23, DRBL 2.23.23, and GnuTLS 3.5.8.

Updated graphics drivers include xf86-video-amdgpu 1.3.0 and xf86-video-ati 7.9.0 for AMD Radeon GPUs, as well as xf86-video-nouveau 1.0.15 for Nvidia GPUs, and Parted Magic 2017_06_12 also comes with the Mozilla Firefox 52.1.0 ESR web browser, along with the Adobe Flash Player 25.0.0.171 plugin.

FreeType 2.6.3, BIND 9.10.4_P8, Expat 2.2.0, Minicom 2.7.1, kernel-firmware 20170515git, glibc-zoneinfo 2017b, libdrm 2.4.81, libpcap 1.8.1, and libtiff 4.0.7 are among other updated components included in this release. Last but not least, the wxGTK3 3.0.2, VMG 3.7.1-i386-2+b1, usb_modeswitch 2.2.6, and gettext 0.19.8.1 packages were added.