Parted Magic 2017_03_14 Adds Tool to Extract Embedded Windows Product Keys, More

Parted Magic creator Patrick Verner is announcing the release of Parted Magic 2017_03_14, a brand-new ISO snapshot of the commercial GNU/Linux distribution designed for disk partitioning, cloning, and rescue operations.

Parted Magic 2017_03_14 comes more than two months after the Parted Magic 2017_01_08 release, which was also the first to kick off the new year, and implements a bunch of interesting new features, such as a graphical tool that promises to let users extract embedded Windows product keys.

"For the most part this is a maintenance release with a few nice feature additions. We created a GUI to extract embedded Windows product keys. It’s located in the Rescue menu. The output is also saved to a text file so you can just copy it to a USB drive," said Patrick Verner in the release announcement.

Additionally, Parted Magic 2017_03_14 ships with a new "Sleep" button implemented to the NVMe Secure Erase program so that newer computers like Dell XPS 13 no longer freeze the NVMe drives during boot. With that in mind, the nvme-cli NVMe management command-line tool was updated to version 1.1.

Mozilla Firefox 52.0 and GParted 0.28.1 are included

Included in this release of the Parted Magic Live DVD, we can notice quite a bunch of recent software release like the Mozilla Firefox 52.0 ESR (Extended Support Release) web browser, TigerVNC 1.7.0 VNC (Virtual Network Computing) client and server application, X.Org Server 1.19.2 display server, and GParted 0.28.1 partition editor.

It also looks like Parted Magic 2017_03_14 comes with the NetworkManager 1.4.4 network connection manager instead of the newer 1.6 series, the DDRescue-GUI 1.7 application with support for GNU ddrescue 1.22 CLI data recovery tool, as well as hdparm 9.51 CLI utility for setting and viewing hardware parameters of HDD drives.

Parted Magic 2017_03_14 is available for purchase for the sum of $9 USD from the official website, where you'll also be able to purchase a one-year subscription that will give you free access to all the stable and development builds of the GNU/Linux distribution for an entire year.