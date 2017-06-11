Parrot Security OS Ethical Hacking Distro Considers Ditching Debian for Devuan

The development team behind the Parrot Security OS ethical hacking and security-oriented GNU/Linux distribution announced that they are considering a possible switch from Debian GNU/Linux to Devuan GNU/Linux as the base of the OS.

The surprising announcement came was posted a couple of days ago on Twitter, and it reads "Our release team is evaluating a possible migration of our project from Debian to Devuan." A few users reacted negatively to the idea of moving the entire operating system from Debian to Devuan, a fork of the former, but without using systemd.

When asked by a user why the big move, one of the developers replied by saying "Mostly because of how it works, what goals the project has, who developed it and how it was implemented in Debian." But it also looks like the systemd init system is one of the main reasons for migrating the distro's base from Debian to Devuan.

"It gave us only problems, it works on standard cases and standard hardware, but what about a cluster or a mission critical infrastructure?" said the Parrot Security OS developers in Twitter reply when one of the users reacted to the surprising news saying systemd works fine for him on a daily basis.

A decision is yet to be made

A decision is yet to be made as to whether or not future versions of the Parrot Security OS ethical hacking distro will be rebased on the Devuan GNU/Linux operating system, which was recently promoted to the stable channel after being in development for the past two and a half years.

Devuan GNU/Linux's follows the Free Software philosophy and hence gives users and OS integrators the freedom to modify, copy and share the operating system as they see fit. We believe that Devuan GNU/Linux will provide a strong and reliable base for future releases of the Parrot Security OS.

