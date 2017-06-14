Parrot Security OS Devs Mock systemd: It's an Immature Init System for GNU/Linux

We reported last week that the developers of the Parrot Security OS ethical hacking and penetration testing GNU/Linux distribution are evaluating a possible migration of their operating system from Debian GNU/Linux to Devuan GNU/Linux.

As you are aware, Devuan GNU/Linux is a fork of Debian GNU/Linux, but without using systemd as the default init system. Many popular Linux-based operating system adopted systemd since its initial launch seven years ago, but it looks like there are others out there that still hate the init system and what it become.

When we wrote our story about Parrot Security OS considering ditching its Debian base for Devuan's, there wasn't any official announcement or anything like that, but only a simple tweet. Now, the developers of the penetration testing distro have published a more in-depth story where they mostly mock systemd, with memes.

"We just consider systemd an immature init system which works almost perfectly on some standard desktop use cases. But we also believe that your approach is destroying that part of the Unix philosophy that made GNU/Linux one of the most stable and reliable systems out there," said the Parrot Security OS developers.

Parrot Security OS are currently testing their packages on top of Devuan

In other words, the Parrot Security OS devs share they thoughts on systemd, which is the main reason for the move to Devuan from Debian. But, for now, they are just testing how their packages would behave on top of Devuan GNU/Linux and what they need to modify to have everything working without systemd.

If you're asking yourselves "is Parrot switching to Devuan?" the official answer right now is that it's not switching just yet. Even if they hate systemd so much, the Parrot Security OS development team need to do a lot of testing to ensure their penetration testing operating system works correctly before the migration. We'll keep you guys updated with progress.