Paranoid Android's Last Android Nougat-Based Update Patches KRACK Vulnerability

The team behind the well-known Paranoid Android open-source operating system for Android smartphones and tablets announced the last update based on the Android Nougat series.

Paranoid Android 7.3.1 was released on the last day of October 2017, and it appears to be the final release for the series, the last to be based on Google's Android 7 "Nougat" mobile operating system. Therefore, it introduces a bunch of important improvements, especially to the Paranoid Camera, but also patches security issues.

"We have been working on improving our new features from 7.3.0 and almost all of the bugs reported have been fixed," said the team in the Google+ announcement. "We're confident that this is a very stable release and are happy to push this as our final build. This will allow us to focus solely on Oreo and stabilizing our infrastructure."

Here's what's new in Paranoid Android 7.3.1

First and foremost, Paranoid Android 7.3.1 addresses that dangerous KRACK (Key Reinstallation Attack) security vulnerability affecting virtually all devices that connect to the Internet using the WPA2 protocol. This patch alone should be the main reason to update to Paranoid Android 7.3.1 if you're using it on your Android device.

Among other changes introduced in Paranoid Android 7.3.1, we can mention Anti-Shake mode for Paranoid Camera, performance improvements to Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, better support for third-party camera apps, as well as better support for front-facing cameras with the Paranoid Camera.

There are also various improvements to Pocket Lock and the Launcher, along with device-specific changes, such as BlueBorne kernel vulnerability patch for Google Nexus 5, OnePlus X, OnePlus One, and Xiaomi Mi5, Paranoid Camera improvements for Google Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P, and latest Google security patch for Google Nexus 6.

For Google Pixel and Pixel XL, the Paranoid Android 7.3.1 update merges the upstream scheduler changes and adds various Linux kernel improvements, the Wi-Fi calling capability was improved for Nextbit Robin devices, and the F2FS GC mechanism was migrated to the kernel for the Le Eco Le Pro 3, OnePlus 3, and OnePlus 3T devices.

Paranoid Android 7.3.1 is currently rolling out to all supported devices, so you should update as soon as possible. The next update will be based on Google's latest Android Oreo operating system and will include some major changes and new features. Check out the full changelog attached below for more details on this update.