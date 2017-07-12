Paranoid Android 7.2 Improves Google Pixel/Pixel XL Support, Adds Pocket Lock

The development team behind the very popular Paranoid Android ROM for Android-based devices announced the release and immediate availability of Paranoid Android 7.2.0.

Paranoid Android 7.2.0 is a massive update that adds numerous new features and performance improvements, fixes annoying bugs, and most importantly introduces support for new devices. But first, you should know that Paranoid Android 7.2 is based on Google's Android 7.1.2 Nougat mobile operating system.

Now, the biggest changes included in Paranoid Android 7.2.0 are Accidental Touch and Pocket Lock features, which combined promise to dramatically reduce accidental inputs on your Android device when you play games or when you keep your phone in your pocket, and you don't want it to activate apps or other functions.

There are also a bunch of performance improvements to the Color Engine that lets you change both primary and accent colors of your device's display, and the implementation of the Shuttle+ music app, which lets you cast songs to your smart TV using Google Cast.

As for the general changes, Paranoid Android 7.2.0 rebases the Browser on M60, improved notification light performance, adds the ability to put the device into sleep mode just by double tapping on the status bar, improves lighting for hardware navigation keys, and optimizes the speed of the fingerprint unlock functionality.

Support for new devices, numerous bugs squashed

Numerous bugs that were reported by users since the Paranoid Android 7.1.2 release were squashed in this massive update, improving contact handling with Google apps, Bluetooth connectivity, navigation bar swipe gestures, as well as power-related functionality to improve battery life.

A screen off action was implemented for button settings too, and lots of high-quality stock wallpapers have been added, and the message that appears entering recovery mode or when you reboot your device was improved. Last but not least, the Paranoid Hub OTA update system now finally works as expected.

Paranoid Android is officially supported on a bunch of devices, including Google's Pixel and Pixel XL, but this release adds an extra layer of device support, allowing users to install it on their OnePlus One, OnePlus X, Nexus 6, Nextbit Robin, Xiaomi Mi5, Nextbit Robin, and LeEco Le Pro3 smartphones.

There are also device-specific improvements for Google's Pixel and Pixel XL, such as better Google camera and NFC support, better memory management, and some changes from the Android O Developer Preview were backported. For OnePlus 3 and 3T devices, Paranoid Android 7.2 improves the performance of GPS and Wi-Fi.

Additionally, owners of OnePlus 3 and 3T smartphones get better LID support, better post-processing for photos when using the HAL camera, along with various other camera enhancements, optimizations to NFC toggling speed, VoLTE fixes, better automatic brightness tuning, and better memory management.

As usual, you can get the latest Paranoid Android ROM for your device from the official website or via respective XDA Developers forums. The XDA Developers team also have a hands-on video of Paranoid Android 7.2.0 if you're interesting to see it in action before installing it on your device, so check it out below.