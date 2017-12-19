Oracle Releases VirtualBox 5.2.4 to Fix GNOME Login Screen Bug with 3D Enabled

Oracle released on Tuesday a new minor enhancement and bugfix update to the company's open-source and cross-platform VirtualBox virtualization software for Linux, Mac, and Windows systems.

VirtualBox 5.2.4 comes about one month after the November release of VirtualBox 5.2.2, and it's a small update fixing a few regressions and bugs reported by users lately. For starters, the user interface received better HiDPI support and support for adjusting desktop file for X11 window managers.

For X11 Guest Additions, the VirtualBox 5.2.4 update fixes a hang with the GNOME Shell login screen (GDM) when 3D was enabled in the application, and for Linux hosts it addresses a screen corruption issue that could happen when the virtual machine window is maximized and the host screen changes.

If you encounter any of these bugs with VirtualBox 5.2.0 or 5.2.2 on your GNU/Linux operating system, do make sure you update to VirtualBox 5.2.4 as soon as possible. You can download the binaries right now from our website if you fancy installing the app manually on your favorite distro.

Audio and USB/OHCI improvements

VirtualBox 5.2.4 also improves SB16 volume handling and fixes various other smaller audio issues, and addresses a USB/OHCI bug that could have caused the OHCI (Open Host Controller Interface) emulation to randomly drop data transfers. The full changelog is attached below for more details on the bug fixes.

You can download VirtualBox 5.2.4 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now through our software portal, and don't forget also to update the Oracle VM VirtualBox Extension Pack and VirtualBox Guest Additions ISO image, which you can download from the official website or via the app (you must restart it after installing the new version).