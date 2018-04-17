> > >
Softpedia Homepage  

Oracle Releases VirtualBox 5.2.10 with Fix for KDE Plasma Hang, More Bug Fixes

Addresses all the critical patch updates for April 2018

Apr 17, 2018 21:25 GMT  ·  By  · 
Share: 

Oracle announced a few moments ago the release of the VirtualBox 5.2.10 maintenance update for their open-source and cross-platform virtualization solution for Linux, Windows, and macOS operating systems.

VirtualBox 5.2.10 is here one and a half months after version 5.2.8 to fix all the critical security vulnerabilities related to Oracle VM VirtualBox, as well as various reported bugs. Among these, we can mention a hang that occurred when starting the KDE Plasma desktop environment on various GNU/Linux distributions.

The update also addresses a regression from VirtualBox 5.2.0 that allowed the presence of multiple NVMe controllers with ICH9 enabled, fixes an interrupt storm issue in FreeBSD guests with HDA audio enabled, and adds support for handling the 0.0.0.0 nameserver as a valid NAT setting.

"Oracle VM VirtualBox 5.2.10 addresses all the CPU (Critical Patch Updates) Advisory for April 2018 related to Oracle VM VirtualBox," said Simon Coter, Director of Product Management at Oracle. "This release includes improvements and regression fixes for Oracle VM VirtualBox 5.2."

VirtualBox 5.2.10 fixes a wireless detection regression

Among other changes implemented in the VirtualBox 5.2.10 release, we can mention a fix for a wireless detection regression that occurred when attempting to bridge to network adapters with unbound IP protocols, and a fix for VERR_INTNET_FLT_IF_NOT_FOUND when bridging to various network adapters on Windows hosts.

Other than that, the INT 15h/87h BIOS service now disables the A20 gate when it's done, a missing NULL pointer check was added in the Virtual Machine Manager (VMM) MMIO code, and the "Ignore" action was removed from the Windows installer when the current VirtualBox installation is still running.

VirtualBox 5.2.10 also introduced a small keyboard delay to fix an old software issue where some programs expect to read an incoming scan code several times. You can download VirtualBox 5.2.10 for GNU/Linux and macOS operating systems right now through our web portal, and check out the official website in the next few hours for the Windows package.

Related Stories

Debian 11 "Bullseye" & Debian 12 "Bookworm" Are Coming After Debian 10 "Buster"

Debian GNU/Linux 10 "Buster" to be released in mid-2019

Debian 11 "Bullseye" & Debian 12 "Bookworm" Are Coming After Debian 10 "Buster"
You Can Now Create Your Own Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Live System with Pinguy Builder

It also works with Ubuntu 17.10 and Ubuntu 17.04

You Can Now Create Your Own Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Live System with Pinguy Builder
What's New in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Since Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

A look at the changes made over two years of Ubuntu releases

What's New in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS (Bionic Beaver) Since Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Microsoft Launches Linux-Powered Azure Sphere Initiative to Secure IoT Devices

The first preview of Microsoft Azure Sphere is now available

Microsoft Launches Linux-Powered Azure Sphere Initiative to Secure IoT Devices

Fresh Reviews

Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review

A combination that will quickly win you over

Razer Mamba and Firefly HyperFlux Wireless Charging Review
God of War Review (PS4)

One epic journey through Norse mythology

God of War Review (PS4)
Logitech G903 Gaming Mouse and PowerPlay Wireless Charging System Review

A great set up for gamers that want complete autonomy

Logitech G903 Gaming Mouse and PowerPlay Wireless Charging System Review
World of Warriors Review (PS4)

Some games are better to remain on their original platform

World of Warriors Review (PS4)

Latest News

Canonical Needs Your Help to Test GNOME Memory Leak Patches in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS

Ubuntu 18.04 LTS is shipping with the GNOME 3.28 desktop

Canonical Needs Your Help to Test GNOME Memory Leak Patches in Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Oracle Enterprise Linux 7.5 Debuts with Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 4

Based on the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.5 operating system

Oracle Enterprise Linux 7.5 Debuts with Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel Release 4
Here Are the System Requirements for Playing Rise of the Tomb Raider on Linux

Feral Interactive recommends Ubuntu 17.10 to play the game

Here Are the System Requirements for Playing Rise of the Tomb Raider on Linux
GNOME 3.30 "Almeria" Desktop Environment Development Officially Kicks Off

The GNOME 3.29.1 milestone is now ready for public testing

GNOME 3.30 "Almeria" Desktop Environment Development Officially Kicks Off
Google Chrome 66 Is Now Rolling Out to Android and iOS Users with New Features

iOS users can now export passwords to use them in other apps

Google Chrome 66 Is Now Rolling Out to Android and iOS Users with New Features
Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Launches on Linux on April 19 - Updated

The game is ported to Linux and macOS by Feral Interactive

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration Launches on Linux on April 19 - Updated
Los Angeles Could Sue Waze for Bringing Heavy Traffic in Residential Areas

Waze under fire for impacting public safety

Los Angeles Could Sue Waze for Bringing Heavy Traffic in Residential Areas
Bug in Windows 10 Redstone 4 RTM Crashes Settings

Microsoft expected to fix it with cumulative update

Bug in Windows 10 Redstone 4 RTM Crashes Settings
Evidence Shows New 4-Inch iPhone Is Just Around the Corner

Apple could launch new iPhone SE at WWDC

Evidence Shows New 4-Inch iPhone Is Just Around the Corner
Microsoft Launcher for Android Version 4.8 Beta Released

Redmond begins work on a new version of the launcher

Microsoft Launcher for Android Version 4.8 Beta Released