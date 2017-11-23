Oracle Adds Initial Support for Linux Kernel 4.14 LTS to VirtualBox

Oracle recently updated their VirtualBox open-source and cross-platform virtualization software with initial support for the latest Linux 4.14 LTS kernel series.

VirtualBox 5.2.2 is the first maintenance update to the latest VirtualBox 5.2 stable series of the application, and it looks like it can be compiled and used on GNU/Linux distribution running the recently released Linux 4.14 LTS kernel. It also makes it possible to run distros powered by Linux kernel 4.14 inside VirtualBox VMs.

In addition, VirtualBox 5.2.2 also adds HDA audio support for more exotic guests, such as the BeOS-inspired Haiku open-source operating system, addresses regressions that broke the iSCSI storage implementation, improves support for HiDPI displays, and introduces a new functionality to duplicate floppy and optical images.

Shared clipboard now works between OS X hosts and Linux guests

Among other improvements that Oracle added to its VirtualBox virtualization software with the 5.2.2 release, we can mention that shared clipboard now works between OS X hosts and Linux guests, the latter receiving fixes for regressions from version 5.2.0, and the VMM (Virtual Media Manager) got more improvements.

Support for Plan 9 guests was improved as well in the VMM, and serial I/O should no longer hang when using named pipes on Windows hosts. Other than that, VirtuaBox 5.2.2 fixes broken serial communication with certain devices on Linux hosts and improves the USB/OHCI behavior to bring the controller to its initial state.

Duplicate EtherType in VLAN/priority tags on Linux was fixed as well in this release, which better handles the WM_CLASS setting on X11 hosts. The HFS+ driver should now work properly, and you can check out the full changelog below for more details. Meanwhile, download VirtualBox 5.2.2 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows right now from our website and update as soon as possible.