Opera Web Browser Now Has a Screen Capture Utility, Too, and It's Called "Snap"

Following the latest trends of implementing a built-in screenshot utility into a web browser product, Opera Software on Monday announced that it added a new screen capture tool to the latest Opera developer release.

Opera developer 48.0.2664.0 appears to be the first version of the popular and free web browser to add a new camera icon to the sidebar, making easier for users to snap an image of the coolest parts, or even an entire web page. Opera is the third web browser we know to offer a screenshot utility, after Vivaldi and Firefox.

"Clicking it will open an adjustable frame on the web page, and hitting "Capture" will snap the screenshot," explains Maciej Kocemba, Product Manager, Opera for computers. "If capturing only a portion of the page is not enough, you can quickly snap the entire visible page by selecting "Capture Full Site."

Opera has named the new screen capture utility as "Snap," and users will be able to use it with a single mouse click, as well as to freely configure which tools are visible on the sidebar. Screenshots will be saved to a location of your choice on the local system or the clipboard if you want to paste it in another app.

Opera Menu gets revamped on Windows and Linux

In addition to the screen capture tool, the Opera developer 48.0.2664.0 release also revamps the Opera Menu for Windows and Linux operating systems by organizing menu items in their relatable sections, specifically for bookmarks, as well as by placing the developer section in its own area that always visible.

Being a development release, Opera 48.0.2664.0 has a few known issues that you should be aware of if you read the announcement page, and, if you want to take it out for a test drive, go ahead and download the binaries for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now through out web portal.