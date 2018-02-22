Opera Says Its Next Opera Release Will Have the Fastest Ad Blocker on the Block

Opera Software promoted today its upcoming Opera 52 web browser to the beta channel claiming that it has the faster ad blocker on the market compared to previous Opera release and Google Chrome.

One of the key highlights of the Opera 52 release will be the improved performance of the built-in ad blocker as Opera claims to have enhanced the string matching algorithm of the ad blocker to make it open web pages that contain ads much faster than before, and, apparently than other web browsers, such as Chrome.

"This time, we are focusing on browsing speed. The performance gain in our ad blocking mechanism was possible due to an improvement in the string matching algorithm. In order to check how much faster Opera 52 is, we performed some tests" says Maciej Kocemba, Product Manager, Opera Software.

According to the Opera developer, the benchmarks were conducted on about 15 popular news websites in 10 iterations each, showing that Opera 52 performed with up to 16 percent faster than Opera 51 and 44 percent faster than the Google Chrome 64 web browser, which is the first release to come with a built-in ad blocker.

Multiple tabs selection is coming to Opera 52

Apart from the improved built-in ad blocker, which we remind you that it's capable of protecting users' computers against cryptojacking attacks since the release of Opera 51, the current stable version of the Chromium-based web browser, the Opera 52 update promises to add multiple tabs selection functionality.

This feature will be useful to those who want to perform certain actions on multiple tabs at once. To select multiple individual tabs, you have to hold down the Ctrl (⌘ on macOS) key and click on the respective tabs. In addition, the feature lets you select a range of tabs, from left to right, with the Shift key while clicking on them.

Another new feature coming to the Opera 52 web browser release is the ability to copy the full address of a web page with a new function called "Copy page address(es)" and implemented in the right-click context menu. Selected websites will be copied to your clipboard by default so you can easily send them to friends.

New animations for various error messages like "Network access denied," "nternet disconnected," "Site can’t be reached," "Fraud warning," "Malware warning," and "DNS errors" are also coming to Opera 52. The latest beta version is available for download on GNU/Linux, Windows, and macOS operating systems right now.