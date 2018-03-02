Opera 53 Web Browser Enters Development, Introduces News Section on Speed Dial

Opera Software has recently promoted the Opera 53 web browser to the developer channel, giving users a first look at the new features and improvements that will be implemented in this upcoming release.

The most important feature, so far, of the upcoming Opera 53 web browser, appears to the implementation of a News section, which will appear under the Speed Dial if you give your consent. For now, the News feature will only be available to try out for users in the US, Russia, Belarus, and Ukraine. Most probably, more countries will be supported in the final release.

"Inaugurating this build is the news feature, which can now be seen directly below the Speed Dial. Upon expressing their consent, users will get access to news chosen based on their personal preferences," said Opera's Ewa Mieżejewska. "In the current build, users from Russia, Ukraine, Belarus and the USA will be able to play around with the feature."

Bug fixes and improvements

Apart from the new News feature, the initial Opera 53 development release fixes multiple bugs and issues reported by users from previous versions of the web browser. Among these, Opera Software highlights an issue with the moving of bookmarks on Windows platforms, a crash that occurred when saving PDFs under Linux systems, and incorrect ordering of opened Speed Dial pages.

You find the full changelog here if you're curious to know what exactly was fixed in this first Opera 53 developer release, which you can download for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now through our website if you want to take it for a test drive on your personal computer. However, please try to keep in mind that this is a pre-release version, not suitable for production use as it might include unresolved bugs.