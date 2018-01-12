Opera 51 Browser Enters Beta with Support for AppleScript and Many New Features

The upcoming Opera 51 web browser was promoted on Thursday to the beta channel, giving users a more in-depth look at what to expect from the final release, which will be available next month.

Coming days after the last Opera 51 developer preview, Opera 51 Beta includes numerous improvements and new features, among which we can mention the ability to quickly scroll to the top of the current web page with a single mouse click of the tab, a redesigned Private mode for macOS, a "Back to tab" button for the video pop-out, and a new mechanism for backing up and restoring Opera profiles.

"We now have a mechanism for backing up and restoring working profile preferences to help avoid the unintentional alterations of these settings. Whenever profile settings have been read successfully, we create a backup of the files involved," said Ewa Mieżejewska, Software Tester at Opera Software. "When the files exist but can not be parsed, we use the backed up files instead."

Opera 51 Beta also displays collapsible lists of opened and closed tabs in tabs menu, as well as imported bookmarks in the Bookmarks manager, provides a new option in Settings -> Websites -> Flash to allow all websites to use the Adobe Flash Player plugin, along with a new "Reset browser settings…" button in Settings-> Browser that lets users reset their Opera browser to its original state.

AppleScript support on macOS, Chromium 64 goodies

Among other features that have been implemented in today's Opera 51 Beta release, we can mention support for AppleScript on macOS, allowing users to automate their workflow or create snippets for Alfred, the ability for the integrated unit converter to recognize dash symbol as a minus (e.g. −17.78 °C), as well as a much-reduced number of VTDecoderXPCService instances on macOS.

Opera 51 Beta is based on the latest Chromium 64 open-source web browser, so it inherits many of its goodies and security features as well. You can download Opera 51 Beta for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website if you want to take it for a test drive and discover the new features, which you can see in action in the screenshot gallery attached below.