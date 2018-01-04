Opera 50 Debuts as World's First Web Browser with Anti-Bitcoin Mining Protection

Opera Software released today the Opera 50 web browser for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems, a major release that comes with innovative new features and dozens of improvements.

Based on Chromium 63.0.3239.108, Opera 50 appears to be the only major web browser that promised to protect your computer against Bitcoin mining. Dubbed NoCoin, the anti-Bitcoin mining protection has been implemented in Opera's integrated ad blocker, which can be easily enabled in Settings under the Recommended lists of ad filters of the Block ads option.

"Everyone is talking about Bitcoins these days. Their sudden rise in value resulted in the fact that more and more people set out to mine them by running shady scripts on the PCs of unsuspecting users," says Krystian Kolondra, EVP Desktop at Opera. "We, as the only major browser with an integrated ad blocker, have a built-in solution to keep miners from trespassing onto your machine."

Chromecast support, VR Player enhancements, and much more

Besides the cryptocurrency mining protection feature, Opera 50 ships with Chromecast playback support to allow users to stream their favorite content from the web browser to a big screen TV, support for the Oculus Rift VR headset for the built-in VR (Virtual Reality) player, along with software decoding and automatic format detection.

It also makes it easier to save web pages as PDF documents, extends the built-in currency converter to support cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin, and Ethereum, improves the unit converter, adds an extra layer of protection against crashes, switches the built-in, no-log browser VPN service from countries to regions, and provides better search quality when the VPN is enabled.

It should also be noted that starting with Opera 50, macOS users will enjoy smoother video playback, faster loading for high-resolution videos, as well as snappier seeking. You can download Opera 50 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Windows systems right now through our website, and don't hesitate to check out the photo gallery and video attached below to see the new features in action.

