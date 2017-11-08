Opera 49 Web Browser Released with Advanced Screenshot Tool, Built-In VR Player

Opera Software released today the final Opera 49 web browser for all supported platforms, a release that introduces numerous new features and an extra layer of performance improvements.

Opera 49 has been in development for the past several months, and since we've pretty much covered its entire development cycle, you should already know which are some of the most prominent features included in this release, starting with the built-in, advanced screenshot tool and VR 360 player, and continuing with the ability to rearrange extensions in the toolbar and the refined private browsing mode.

"Opera became the first browser to provide support for 360-degree videos to be played directly into virtual reality headsets. Owners of HTC Vive, Oculus Rift and other OpenVR-compatible devices can now easily view the quickly-growing library of awesome 360-degree content," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP Desktop at Opera Software in today's announcement.

Today’s stable release of the Opera 49 web browser also comes an Easy Setup mode that lets newcomers more quickly set up the look and feel of the browser and adjust various parameters to their liking. Of course, there are also improvements to the O-Menu and History panel, integration of the VK Messenger into the messaging sidebar, better HiDPI support, as well as support for five new currencies in the built-in currency converter.

Powered by Chromium 62

The development of the Opera 49 web browser was based on the open-source Chromium 62 project, and so it's today's final release. This, of course, means that Opera 49 inherits all the upstream enhancements that the Chromium developers added to their web browser, which also landed recently in other popular Chromium-based web browsers, such as Google Chrome 62 or Vivaldi 1.13, which should be out in the coming weeks.

Opera Software prepared a series of videos for the release of Opera 49, which you can see below, along with a screenshot gallery to see the new features in action. In the meantime, we recommend upgrading to this new stable release by downloading Opera 49 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website. Also check out the full changelog and the release notes for more details.