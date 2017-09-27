Opera 48 Hits Stable with Screenshot Tool, Converter for Units and Currencies

Opera Software on Wednesday bumped the stable Opera web browser channel to version 48, a release that introduces a bunch of new features, but also improves existing functionality.

Prominent features of Opera 48 include an overhauled currency converter that supports conversion of time zones, currencies, and various measurements, a new screenshot tool that lets users capture parts of the web, as well as an enhanced search pop-up tool that now lets you search, copy or share selected text.

"With just one click, your highlighted text opens a new tab and is queried in your default search engine," explained Krystian Kolondra, EVP Desktop at Opera. "We enhanced the search pop up tool when we introduced the currency converter and now, starting today we are adding units of measurement and time zone converters."

With Opera 48 you'll also be able to finally remove unwanted autocomplete suggestions in both the address bar and search, as well as to import bookmarks from Edge and Yandex. It should be noted that the "share" functionality of the search pop-up tool only works on macOS.

Available now for Mac, Linux, and Windows

The browser's interface has been refined for HiDPI (High Dots Per Inch) displays as well so it should look better on Full HD and Retina screens, and Opera's engineers did a great job this time to clean up the menus. If you want to see the enhanced conversion tool in action, check out the video attached below.

As usual, you can download the latest Opera 48 stable release for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows operating systems right now from our website. It's a recommended version for everyone, so please update your Opera browser as soon as possible. Check out the full release notes and screenshot gallery below for more details.

In related news, Opera has recently become the world's first web browser to support 360-degree videos in VR headsets, and we're now looking forward to the Opera 49 update, which will soon exit the Developer channel and enter the Beta one, promising a new private mode on Linux and Windows, easier configuration for newcomers, VK integration, as well as smoother video playback on macOS.