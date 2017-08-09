Opera 47 Web Browser Smooths Video Playback, Lets Users Export Their Bookmarks

Opera Software on Wednesday promoted the Opera 47 web browser to the stable channel for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.

Based on the Chromium 60 open-source web browser, Opera 47 is now ready to conquer your Linux, Mac, or Windows desktop with its numerous enhancements and new features, starting with the ability to export all of your bookmarks to a single HTML file that you can import on another Opera instance, or a different web browser.

"This stable build provides a choice of exporting all of your bookmarks. Everything from your Speed Dial, bookmarks bar and other folders are neatly listed in a single HTML file. Additionally, the bookmarks pop up – seen when adding a new bookmark or Speed Dial entry – received some fixes to bugs experienced earlier," said Krystian Kolondra, EVP Desktop at Opera Software.

Smoother video playback and background loading of news

Opera 47 also smooths video playback when you're watching Netflix or other video streaming websites, especially on macOS and Windows 7 Aero. Opera Software says that users of the latter should no longer see flickering background images when they switch between YouTube videos, and auto-played YouTube videos are no longer broken on macOS when viewed in full-screen.

Linux users should also enjoy a smoother video pop-up player in Opera 47, which also smooths the background loading of news by implementing two new intervals of 3 or 6 hours between refreshes to reduce interruptions, as well as to save data usage. In addition, Opera 47 is capable of retaining up to 32 closed tabs instead of 22 like in previous releases on the "Recently closed" tab in the tabs bar.

Other than that, Opera 47 implements a "risky file protection" functionality that promises to prevent malicious files from being downloaded on your computer, in particular on Windows systems, and brings a few changes to the user interfaces, such as sharpened colors to better complement the built-in dark theme, as well as dark favicons, and cleaned color contrasting for better readability.

Download Opera 47 for GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.

Exportable bookmarks