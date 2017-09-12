openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Will Soon Get Linux Kernel 4.13 and GNOME 3.26 Desktop

The summer is almost over, and it looks like the openSUSE developers are back at work to release daily snapshots for the Tumbleweed rolling release, bringing you all the latest technologies and Open Source software.

openSUSE Project's Dominique Leuenberger is back with a new weekly report to inform OpenSuSE Tumbleweed users about the fact that a total of four snapshots have been published this week despite infrastructure's issues still not being fully addressed.

"I’m mainly astonished that there were still 3 (4) snapshots completed, considering the issues the infrastructure had during the last days (openQA had a corrupted disk/database, then download.opensuse.org disappeared on us)," said Dominique Leuenberger in his report.

These four snapshots introduced more of the huge KDE Applications 17.08.0 software stack, the Mesa 17.1.8 graphics stack, the Linux 4.12.9 kernel, as well as GnuPG 2.2.0 and Mono 5.2.0. However, it would appear that the infrastructure works well now and four other snapshots brought even more updates.

Among these, we can mention Linux kernel 4.12.11, Mesa 17.2.0, QEMU 2.10.0, SQLite 3.20.1, PulseAudio 11.0, SDDM 0.15.0, iproute2 4.13, libarchive 3.3.2, lvm2 2.02.173, and a bunch of updated Python and Perl packages. The latest snapshot is build 20170909.

Linux kernel 4.13 and GNOME 3.26 coming soon

In the coming weeks, openSUSE Tumbleweed users should expect to be among the first GNU/Linux users to receive the recently released Linux 4.13 kernel, as well as the soon-to-be-released GNOME 3.26 desktop environment, which will be officially unveiled tomorrow, September 13, 2017.

Among other goodies that are coming soon to the openSUSE Tumbleweed operating system is OpenJDK 9 as default Java implementation, the introduction of sep. libnsl that removes the obsolete libnsl/nis integration, the removal of the deprecated PHP 5.x packages, and support for "-fstack-clash-protection" by default.