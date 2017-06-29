openSUSE Tumbleweed Users Get Latest Mesa 17.1.3 Release for Better Gaming, More

It's been only a week since our last report on the latest package updates that landed in the stable repositories of the openSUSE Tumbleweed operating system, and Douglas DeMaio is back with some fresh info.

According to his report, only three snapshots saw the light of day since last week, but they brought some major package updated to the openSUSE Tumbleweed rolling distribution. First off, the graphics stack was updated to the latest Mesa 17.1.3 3D Graphics Library, which should add an extra layer of performance improvements for better gaming with AMD Radeon or Intel GPUs.

GStreamer 1.12.1 is another important update that landed in the openSUSE Tumbleweed repos, improving the multimedia framework used by numerous video and audio players that you may or may not use on your operating system. Besides these two updates, there's also Apache 2.4.26 and Squid 3.5.26 for users interested in deploying openSUSE Tumbleweed as a server.

"Apache2 2.4.26 enhanced security, added new features and fixed several bugs; the changelog also tagged HTTP/2 as fully production ready. Improvements to the syntax highlighting of: SPARQL, CSS, BibTeX, and LaTeX came with gtksourceview 3.24.3," said Douglas DeMaio. "Squid 3.5.26 had some packaging cleanup and include the required OpenSSL advertisement on builds -v output where features are displayed, and the OpenSSL supports better compliance with license requirements."

Gucharmap 10.0.0 and Mutter 3.24.3 also landed

Among other noteworthy updated packages that landed in the openSUSE Tumbleweed repositories, we can mention GNOME's Mutter 3.24.3 window manager and Gucharmap 10.0.0 Unicode character map, as well as various other core components like Yast2-bootloader 3.3.0, net-tools 2.0, psmisc 23.0, kexec-tools 2.0.14, and drbd 9.0.8.

For next week, Douglas DeMaio promises that openSUSE Tumbleweed users will be getting the latest KDE Frameworks 5.35.0 packages for their beloved KDE Plasma 5 desktop environment and KDE Applications 17.04 software suite, as well as OpenSSL 1.1 as default for better security. You can get all the goodies mentioned above right now if you update your Tumbleweed installation to the latest available snapshot.